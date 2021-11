NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) - North Kingstown Town Council President Greg Mancini said Monday he hopes the council will independently investigate the allegations against the high school's former basketball coach, who's accused of instructing student-athletes to strip naked for so-called "fat tests" while alone with him in his office.

"I want to first commend the very brave North Kingstown alumni for coming forward regarding what happened," Mancini said at Monday night's council meeting. "I think this alleged behavior is completely unacceptable."