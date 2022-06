CRANSTON (WPRI) – Mount St. Charles cruised to a 17-5 win over Cumberland in the Division II boys lacrosse title game. It’s the Mounties first lacrosse championship since 2008.

“It’s been a great season so far. I love this team, very proud of the way we played all season long. Playoffs we really turned it up. Scored a lot of goals and played really good defense as you guys could see, and yeah very proud of this team,” said Mount St. Charles senior