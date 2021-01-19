Mount Saint Charles hockey team raises money for local businesses through Barstool Fund

During their winter break, the Mount Saint Charles U14 hockey team raised money to support local businesses. The group of eighth and ninth graders raised $2,730 to contribute to the Barstool Fund (please hyperlink – https://www.barstoolsports.com/the-barstool-fund), an initiative founded by Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, that’s raised more than $27 million for small business around the country.

12Sports caught up with the team to talk about their efforts which hopefully helps establishments in Rhode Island.