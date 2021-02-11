Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran is one step away from the Olympics

PROVIDNECE (WPRI) - For the first time ever the Ivy League is allowing current senior student-athletes to compete at their institution's as a graduate students next year. The one time rule change will only be in affect for the 2021-22 season.

12Sports' Morey Hershgordon caught up with Brown men's basketball head coach Mike Martin about what the news means for the league, and if it could entice star forward Tamaneng Choh to return to the Bears.