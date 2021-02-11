Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran is one step away from the Olympics

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

At just 15 years old, Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran is going toe-to-toe with some of the best runners in the country, some twice her age. The state champion is now one step away from clinching a spot in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams