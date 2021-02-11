Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran is one step away from the Olympics

At just 15 years old, Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran is going toe-to-toe with some of the best runners in the country, some twice her age. The state champion is now one step away from clinching a spot in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
