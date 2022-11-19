CRANSTON (WPRI) — Myles Craddock was all over the field on Saturday at Cranston Stadium, scoring two touchdown’s and adding an interception to push the Moses Brown Quakers over Middletown by a final of 13-7. He earned MVP honors.

“It means everything its what we wanted, we had a really great season, tough season. Everyone doubted us but we came through in the end,” said Craddock. “That was a great game not the way we wanted to end it but we toughed through and that’s the story of our team, all year.”

Moses Brown finishes the season 11-0.