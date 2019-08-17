Morey Hershgordon and Ruthie Polinsky break down Barrington’s 6-1 win over Kentucky in the Little League World Series

WPRI.com
by: Ruthie Polinsky
Morey Hershgordon joins Ruthie Polinsky from Williamsport, PA to break down Barrington’s 6-1 win over Kentucky in the Little League World Series.
WATCH: Barrington outfielder Matthew Fede spontaneously joins @MHershgordon to break down the team's first ever Little League World Series win. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/KS6DBOrpIa— Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) August 17, 2019
Morey also talks to Barrington outfielder Matthew Fede!