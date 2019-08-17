Championship Chase

Morey Hershgordon and Ruthie Polinsky break down Barrington’s 6-1 win over Kentucky in the Little League World Series

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Complete Coverage - Championship Chase: Little League World Series

Morey Hershgordon joins Ruthie Polinsky from Williamsport, PA to break down Barrington’s 6-1 win over Kentucky in the Little League World Series.

Morey also talks to Barrington outfielder Matthew Fede!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams