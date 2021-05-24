More fans to be allowed at Bruins, Celtics games

BOSTON (AP) — Fans are being allowed to return to the TD Garden in greater numbers this weekend just in time for Bruins and Celtics playoff runs.
Arena management on Monday said even though the arena will open to “near full capacity” on Saturday, fans will still be required to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-19 safety protocols.
The decision was made in conjunction with the NHL and NBA and state and city officials. TD Garden has been permitted to host fans at 25% capacity since May 10.