More fans to be allowed at Bruins, Celtics games

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A Boston Bruins fan catches a puck tossed by a player during pre-game warm-ups in TD Garden before an NHL hockey game between the Bruins and the New York Islanders, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boston. This is the first game of the 2021 season allowing limited fan attendance in the arena. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Fans are being allowed to return to the TD Garden in greater numbers this weekend just in time for Bruins and Celtics playoff runs.

Arena management on Monday said even though the arena will open to “near full capacity” on Saturday, fans will still be required to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-19 safety protocols.

The decision was made in conjunction with the NHL and NBA and state and city officials. TD Garden has been permitted to host fans at 25% capacity since May 10.

