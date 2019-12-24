MLB pitcher Rich Hill and wife arrested at Patriots game

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 25: Rich Hill #62 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Baltimore Orioles throws in the first inning at Fenway Park on September 25, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside Saturday’s New England Patriots game after police said his wife attempted to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and he argued with officers.

Hill said in a statement that the incident was “overblown” and that his wife was carrying a “fanny pack.”

The charges against the Hills were reduced to civil infractions after a court appearance on Monday.

Foxborough Police said Caitlin Hill had been asked to leave Gillette Stadium after attempting to get into the game several times with the bag, but that she refused to leave.