Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.’s highly anticipated exhibition fight on Saturday has plenty of Rhode Island ties. The event is being produced by Jimmy Burchfield’s Rhode Island based CES Boxing. It will also be judged by former five time champion, Rhode Island’s Vinny Paz. Paz will be one of three virtual judges.

Three CES boxers are on the card including Sicilian native and Providence resident Juiseppe Cusumano.