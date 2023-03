PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Timothy Robinson had 18 points to help lead Middletown to the slim 65-59 win over Barrington. RJ Wiggins had 16 points for the Islanders. Matthew Raffa led the game with 22 points for Barrington.

Middletown will take on La Salle next Saturday in the Final Four on March 11 at 4 p.m. at the Ryan Center on URI’s campus. The winner heads to the championship game the following night at 6 p.m.