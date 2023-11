CRANSTON (WPRI) — The Middletown football team scored 41 unanswered points to cruise to the 48-6 win over West Warwick, as the Islanders were crowned D3 Super Bowl champions. Senior running back Trent Ames was named the game’s MVP.

This is Middletown’s seventh state title in D3, and the first time they’ve won it all since 2014.