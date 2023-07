NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Alex Michelsen upset No. 5 seeded defending champion Maxime Cressy 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 16 at the Hall of Fame Open.

Four-time champion John Isner defeated Alex Bolt 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 to advance.