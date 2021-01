EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – High school football players across the state of Massachussetts rejoiced on Friday after official word came down that they’ll be allowed to play the sport they love. The MIAA Board of Directors approved the recommended football modifications by a vote of 22-0 and announced that the season will begin Monday Feb. 22.

Notable modifications: 45 players on the game day roster, six coaches, team box to the 10-yard line.



There will be an MIAA High School Football Season beginning February 22nd. — Matt Feld (@mattyfeld612) January 29, 2021

Coaches and players in Rhode Island are still awaiting word on whether or not they will have a season in the Ocean State.