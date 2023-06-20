EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — History could be made this week in Rumford.

With the Northeast Amateur set to tee off bright an early on Wednesday morning, the tournament could have its first back-to-back-to-back champion.

Dylan Menante has returned to Wannamoisett Country Club to defend his titles.

The University of North Carolina Tar Heel spoke about what it would mean to rewrite history at a famous tournament, one that has seen like the likes of pro stars Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa win the event in recent memory.

