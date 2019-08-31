Meet the Man: Michael Bennett

FOXBORO, MA (WPR) — This off season the Patriots acquired three time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade with the Eagles.

Bennett has always taken pride in not only his talents on the field, but his ability to create meaningful relationships with his teammates off the field.

“Building that camaraderie with your teammates, that’s the most important thing for me on this team is to earn everybody’s trust”, said Bennett. “From the top of the organization, to the media staff, to the training staff, just to let them know what type of individual I am.”



During training camp Bennett had the opportunity to form friendships a number of his new teammates, including the one and only Tom Brady.

“Tom has a lot of experiences that I haven’t experienced, and I have some experiences that he hasn’t experienced, and I think being fathers and being husbands and talking about life I think that’s the greatest thing you can do with your teammate”, said Bennett.



In his first year in New England, Bennett is joining a defense poised to be one of the best units in the league. Bennett’s talent as a pass rusher will certainly play a role in the Patriots quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but his drive to get to know his teammates on a personal level has a chance to change people’s lives in more ways than one.