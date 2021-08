PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Meet the newest addition to the 12 Sports team, Taylor Begley. Taylor grew up in Connecticut and attended UConn where she studied communications and journalism. She got her masters in journalism at USC.

She was previously working in Palm Springs, California as a sports anchor and reporter. She beyond excited to be back at home and can’t wait to cover the teams she grew up watching. You can catch Taylor anchoring the weekend sportscasts on Friday and Saturday nights.