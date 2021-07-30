“Matthew Slater presents a Community Jamboree”: Dr. Shahrzad Slater joins Rosie Langello on the SportsWrap to preview community event

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Dr. Shahrzad Slater joins Rosie Langello on the SportsWrap to preview the Inaugural “Matthew Slater presents a Community Jamboree” happening in Dexter Park on Saturday, Aug. 7th from noon – 5p.m. More info can be found on Instagram and Facebook @Slaterfamilyfoundation

You can find the press release below:

PROVIDENCE R.I. — Matthew Slater and his wife Shahrzad, are set to host the Inaugural “Matthew Slater presents a Community Jamboree” at Dexter Park in Providence, the city that they both hold near and dear to their hearts.

While Matthew is well known as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, 14 year veteran, and special teams captain on the field for the New England Patriots, off the field he is a passionate community leader. Shahrzad is a Brown medical school trained physician and says she met Matthew in Providence when she was a Brown Pathology resident many years ago.

“What inspired us to do the community event here is we first met in this city and it is a special place to us. This is our shared vision because we both love Providence, and we have a lot of connections here.” said Shahrzad. “Providence is a beautifully diverse multicultural and multilingual community; we have many groups that address issues specific to ethnic and racial groups, and we thought we could bring all of them together in an environment that’s fun and family friendly.”

In wake of COVID-19, the Slaters are sensitive to how challenging it has been for many families. The pandemic has impacted the community in many ways. Some have lost loved ones or suffered illness, others have faced economic or housing instability. Everyone battled some level of social isolation. The Slaters and their partners worked to highlight community groups of all sizes who selflessly serve tirelessly behind the scenes to assist people who have varying needs.

“We have numerous community groups who are doing so many amazing things here and wanted to highlight them,” Shahrzad said. “Being a physician myself and Matthew being an athlete, we care about health and wellness. Health includes the physical, mental, emotional, economic, educational, environmental, spiritual, and social aspects of one’s life. We wanted to create a space that would address all of the diverse determinants of health in a fun and community-centered atmosphere.”

Several community groups serving the Greater Providence area that focus on housing, education, empowerment, and career development will be in attendance. Shahrzad says churches and community groups showing off their groups’ talents, singing, dancing, spoken word will also be on hand.

There will also be Brown educated medical professionals on hand to offer blood pressure and glucose checks, one on one COVID education. As well as the opportunity to get either the Pfizer or J&J vaccine on site through the RIDOH.

The event is ALL FREE. There will be fun games for kids, prizes, a raffle, delicious food provided by the Elisha Project, and great music by local churches and organizations. There is no fee or registration required.

Matthew, a record holding nine-time Pro Bowler for Special Teams, is entering his 14th season in the NFL, and is the longest-tenured Patriots player on the roster. In 2017, Matthew won the Bart Starr award for his exemplary character and leadership on and off the field. He and his father Jackie, Hall of Fame Offensive lineman for the Los Angelas Rams, are the only father-son duo to win the award.