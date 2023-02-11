PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Kino Lilly Jr.’s 25 points helped Brown defeat Cornell 80-66 on Saturday. With the win, Mike Martin became the winningest head coach in program history.

Lilly shot 10 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bears (13-10, 6-4 Ivy League). Dan Friday added 16 points while going 5 of 9 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and seven assists. Paxson Wojcik was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Big Red (15-8, 5-5) were led in scoring by Nazir Williams, who finished with 14 points. Cornell also got 11 points and three steals from Greg Dolan. In addition, Chris Manon had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Friday. Brown visits Princeton and Cornell hosts Dartmouth.