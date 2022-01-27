Marquette guard, Cumberland native talks homecoming vs. Providence

(WPRI) – Cumberland native and now guard for No. 22 Marquette, Tyler Kolek makes his return to the Ocean State Saturday against No. 17 Providence College. This marks the first time the 2019 Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year will play at the collegiate level in front of his hometown fans.

Last season, Kolek played for George Mason and was named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year. Kolek played at URI with the Patriots, but there were no fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. George’s School graduate said he will have about 40 people in attendance to watch him in his debut at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

Kolek leads the Big East this season in assists per game and is fifth in steals per game. The Golden Eagles handed the Friars their only conference loss earlier this month in Milwaukee 88-56.