PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence Journal Patriots beat writer Mark Daniels joined Morey Hershgordon and the Sports Wrap on Friday night to talk about the first week of training camp. The two touch on the reports about QB Jarett Stidham’s hip injury, an increase in workload for Cam Newton, WR N’Keal Harry’s third consecutive absence, and other positional battles to watch.

The team will have an off day on Saturday before resuming practice on Sunday.