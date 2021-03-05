March 5 HS hockey roundup: Cranston West boys edge NK in OT, LaSalle rolls past East Bay

(WPRI) – Cranston West boys hockey edged North Kingston, 4-3 in overtime, on Friday night in Game One of the best-of-three series. The teams meet against Saturday for Game Two. With a win, Cranston West will claim the Division II title. If the Skippers win, they will force a decisive Game Three on Monday night.

The LaSalle girls hockey team scored four goals in the first period and cruised to a 6-1 win over East Bay Co-op in Game One of the girls state championship. The Rams will look to sweep the series Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.