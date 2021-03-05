March 5 HS hockey roundup: Cranston West boys edge NK in OT, LaSalle rolls past East Bay

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) – Cranston West boys hockey edged North Kingston, 4-3 in overtime, on Friday night in Game One of the best-of-three series. The teams meet against Saturday for Game Two. With a win, Cranston West will claim the Division II title. If the Skippers win, they will force a decisive Game Three on Monday night.

The LaSalle girls hockey team scored four goals in the first period and cruised to a 6-1 win over East Bay Co-op in Game One of the girls state championship. The Rams will look to sweep the series Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams