NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — No. 2 Adrian Mannarino and No. 3 Ugo Humbert are advancing to the semifinal round at the Hall of Fame Open.

Mannarino defeated his doubles partner No. 7 Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-7, 6-2 in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

Humbert defeated Kevin Anderson in Thursday’s second quarterfinal match in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.