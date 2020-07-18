Lukowicz tops O’Leary in R.I. State Amateur

PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – Coventry native Jamie Lukowicz outlasted defending champion Andrew O’Leary in a 2 and 1 on Saturday afternoon in the 2020 Rhode Island Amateur Championship at Pawtucket Country Club.

Lukowicz played all but two of his 35 holes bogey-free and made an 18-foot putt on the No. 17 to seal the win.

“This is a big one, especially against Andrew,” the first time champion Lukowicz said after the win. “He’s such a good kid and a great player.”

“I played well in the morning. I played well in the afternoon, just got a little tight in the end. All in all it was a great day.”