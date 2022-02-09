PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Longtime Providence Journal sports editor and Rhode Island native Art Martone has died. A few weeks ago, Martone was stricken with a rare neurodegenerative illness. He was 66.

Born and raised in Cranston, Martone attended Cranston High School West where he served as manager of the baseball program. In 1973, he joined the staff at the ProJo where he worked his way up to sports editor. He remained at the newspaper until 2009 when he left to become the managing editor for digital at NBC Sports Boston.

Rhode Island native Joe McDonald worked alongside Martone for 18 years at the ProJo. He shares his memories with 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon.