Long time Johnston Parks and Rec Director Dan Mazzulla dies

Long time Johnston Parks and Recreation Director Dan Mazzulla passed away on Wednesday at the age of 61. Mazzulla was a staple in the Johnston community as a coach and player.

Mazulla played basketball at Johnston high school prior to playing at Bryant. At Johnston he coached the girls basketball team, boys soccer and track. Both of his son’s Joe and Justin were star players at Bishop Hendricken before playing in college. Joe, his eldest son, is a current assistant coach of the Boston Celtics. Dan is also survived by his daughter Gianna.

Mazzulla, a proud father and family man suffered from a recent brain tumor. The family started a “Team Danny” foundation to raise money for cancer research. Despite going through chemotherapy, Mazzulla was still coaching this past winter for his grandson’s recreation team.

The Mazzulla family was instrumental in raising money for education through the Daniel E. Mazzulla Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament. Dan helped run the tournament with his seven brothers and sisters.