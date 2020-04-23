1  of  2
Live Now
New England Nation Draft Special Watch Eyewitness News at 10

Long time Johnston Parks and Rec Director Dan Mazzulla dies

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Long time Johnston Parks and Recreation Director Dan Mazzulla passed away on Wednesday at the age of 61. Mazzulla was a staple in the Johnston community as a coach and player.

Mazulla played basketball at Johnston high school prior to playing at Bryant. At Johnston he coached the girls basketball team, boys soccer and track. Both of his son’s Joe and Justin were star players at Bishop Hendricken before playing in college. Joe, his eldest son, is a current assistant coach of the Boston Celtics. Dan is also survived by his daughter Gianna.

Mazzulla, a proud father and family man suffered from a recent brain tumor. The family started a “Team Danny” foundation to raise money for cancer research. Despite going through chemotherapy, Mazzulla was still coaching this past winter for his grandson’s recreation team.

The Mazzulla family was instrumental in raising money for education through the Daniel E. Mazzulla Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament. Dan helped run the tournament with his seven brothers and sisters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com