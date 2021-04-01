Local stars power Bryant to win, remain unbeaten in conference play

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant scored 12 unanswered runs Thursday afternoon in a come-from-behind win against conference foe Wagner in the first of a three-game series. The Bulldogs 12-1 win kept their perfect NEC record in tact at 3-0.

Former Pilgrim star Matt Woods went 2-for-3 while driving in three, walking twice and scoring two runs. He hit his first career collegiate homerun as well. Former LaSalle star Brandon Taylor went 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. The teams meet again on Friday at Conaty Park.

