EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Local boxer Anthony Marsella Jr. took part in a fun event at the East Providence Girls and Boys Club on Wednesday.

Marsella Jr. was in charge of a “Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em Robot Battle” with local kids, many of whom will get to the Dunkin Donuts Center to see Marsella fight on the underdard of the Demetrius Andrade and Maciej Sulecki fight.