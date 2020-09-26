Local boxer gets another punch at life after freak accident

(WPRI) — A local professional boxer is living everyday to the fullest. Two years ago, Street Stories told you about the time Lamont Powell had 36 gunshots aimed at him and his uncle as they sat in a car in front of Powell’s home. Fast forward to 2020 and Powell’s life flashed before his eyes yet again — this time in a freak accident.

Twenty-seven year old Lamont Powell wrapped up for another day of training Thursday afternoon. While doing so, he reflected back on his life.

“As a kid I always used to cause the problem..it would just be the littlest problem and I would cause the problem,” Powell said.

His grandfather raised him after his mother passed away when he was just three years old.



“Every fight is a big fight for me…I don’t look at no fight like it’s less no fight like it’s bigger,” Powell said. But in August, Powell got into the ring with an opponent that knocked him out, cold.



“All I remember…tush tush tush tush tush,” Powell said as he reenacted the crashing of his bike.

At 55 miles per hour, lamont lost control of his bike.



“All I remember was my cousin coming down and screaming help help help help and then I don’t remember anything else after that,” Powell said.

Lamont woke up in the hospital with a fractured knee, a broken finger, scrapes and bruises.

Powell said he’s not a riding a bike because his life is too valuable to be on two wheels.



Just three weeks later, Lamont was back training in the ring for his next fight.



“I almost lost my life twice if i could close my eyes. I see those two times every time and it makes me wake up and go harder and harder every single day,” Powell said.



