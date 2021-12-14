Local basketball star has multiple major DI offers and counting

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A young basketball star with Rhode Island ties is bound for the big screen. Isaiah Miranda currently has 16 Division I scholarship offers from some of the biggest schools in the ACC, PAC-12, SEC and Big East.

Miranda’s future is bright, though that would have been hard to predict when he started his career in the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.

He started playing basketball as a freshman at Tolman High School. Then, he moved to The Phelps School in Pennsylvania for two years before returning to New England.

The seven-footer made a splash in his debut with Springfield Commonwealth Academy, making the Zero Gravity Prep Classic All-Tournament First Team due to his work over the course of three games.