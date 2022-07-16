NEWPORT (WPRI) — Lleyton Hewitt was honored on Saturday night at the Tennis Hall of Fame as one of their newest members in Newport. He won 30 singles titles over the course of his career, two of which Grand Slam titles. He also spent as much as 80 weeks as the number one player in the world.

“Coming back this weekend has been a big thrill, mainly to come back with my close family and friends as well that have meant so much to me throughout my tennis journey but also on and off the court in my everyday life,” said Hewitt on Saturday. “It’s been nice sort of to reflect on my career and the ups and downs and the great moments and some of the tougher moments as well and the people that helped you get through those.”

Hewitt is apart of the Class of 2021, after last year’s ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.