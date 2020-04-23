Live Now
The Draft 2020
New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

NE Nation Live Blog: Tracking the 2020 NFL Draft

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Throughout the 2020 NFL Draft, the Eyewitness Sports team will have a live blog with the up-to-the-minute picks and news surrounding the draft. 

8:43 p.m. – We are getting close to the Dolphins at #5 and whether or not they take QB Tua Tagovailoa!

8:38 p.m. – Detroit Lions select Jeff Okudah CB (Ohio St) with the No. 3 pick.

8:34 p.m. – Washington Redskins select DE Chase Young (Ohio St) with the No. 2 pick.

8:25 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals select QB Joe Burrow (LSU) with the No. 1 pick. 

The Eyewitness Sports team will have live coverage breaking down the draft and the Patriots moves on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., 10:30 p.m., and 11 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com