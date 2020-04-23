NE Nation Live Blog: Tracking the 2020 NFL Draft

Throughout the 2020 NFL Draft, the Eyewitness Sports team will have a live blog with the up-to-the-minute picks and news surrounding the draft.

8:43 p.m. – We are getting close to the Dolphins at #5 and whether or not they take QB Tua Tagovailoa!

8:38 p.m. – Detroit Lions select Jeff Okudah CB (Ohio St) with the No. 3 pick.

8:34 p.m. – Washington Redskins select DE Chase Young (Ohio St) with the No. 2 pick.

8:25 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals select QB Joe Burrow (LSU) with the No. 1 pick.

