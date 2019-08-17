WATCH: Championship Chase Special

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Little League may have lost their first game in the Little League World Series, but they’re not out just yet.

The team fell to Virginia 3-0 during their debut Friday. With the loss, Barrington will play in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Saturday against the loser of the Kentucky-Minnesota game.

In the video above, watch the full Eyewitness Sports Championship Chase Special where Morey Hershgordon and Ruthie Polinsky break down what’s next for the team and speak with coaches and players about what they’ll do moving forward.

Eyewitness Sports Reporter Morey Hershgordon is in Williamsport and will bring you coverage on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

CHAMPIONSHIP CHASE: In-Depth Coverage » | Little League World Series » | View Full Bracket » | Follow Barrington on GameChanger » | How to Watch Barrington in LLWS »