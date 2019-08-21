Supporters to welcome home Barrington Little League team

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite their early exit from the Little League World Series, the team from Barrington will return home to a hero’s welcome Tuesday evening.

The boys were handed their second loss Tuesday night by New Jersey.

The team boarded a bus in Williamsport at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once they cross into Rhode Island, state police will give them an escort to Sherwood Field in Barrington, where they’re expected to arrive around 5 p.m.

The public is invited to come out and show their support for the team and celebrate their success and sportsmanship. Signs are encouraged.

Fans are asked to not park along Congress Road to keep it clear for the bus’s arrival.

Eyewitness News will have coverage of the team’s return starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.

