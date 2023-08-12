SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, Representative Gregory Costantino and former State Representative and Smithfield Town Council member Bernard Hawkins have each pledged $1,000 to the Smithfield Little League team to help with expense for traveling to the Little League World Series.

They are also challenging other public officials to contribute as well, without using tax-payer funds.

A “drive-through fund-raiser,” organized by supporters of the Smithfield Little League, will be held this Monday, from 3-6 p.m. at the Deerfield Park/Senior Center on William Hawkins Trail in Smithfield.

The money raised will assist with lodging, meals and other expenses while the team plays in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

After losing their first game in the Metro Regional Tournament, Smithfield won three straight games, to advance tot he Little League World Series.

“All of Rhode Island is cheering on these great kids, who came back from the brink of elimination to inspire us all,” said Speaker Shekarchi.

“The three states they defeated are so much bigger than we are, but Rhode Island has always been known for punching above our weight.”

“Our community is overwhelmed with pride by the amazing accomplishments of the players,” added Representative Costantino, whose district includes part of Smithfield.

“I congratulate all the players and their parents, Coach Eric Gibree, and everyone involved with the Smithfield Little League.”

Smithfield’s first game is on Wednesday, August 16, at 3 p.m.