WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WPRI) — The Smithfield team will continue its fairy tale season Tuesday night in the Little League World Series.

The Metro Region champions will take on El Segundo, California, in a must-win game at 7 p.m.

Smithfield is coming off a 7-2 win on Sunday against Pennsylvania. The team suffered its first loss in the double-elimination tournament last week against Tennessee.

Tuesday night’s game will air on ESPN.

The Trap North in Smithfield will once again be holding a watch party and fundraiser for the team.