BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — The Smithfield Little League Team is one win away from advancing to the Little League World Series.

The Rhode Island champions are facing New York in the Metro Region finals in Bristol, Connecticut.

It will be a rematch of the first game of the regional tournament where they lost 10-1.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

If Rhode Island wins, their first game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will be Wednesday, Aug. 16.

12 Sports reporter Derwin Worrell will be live in Connecticut starting at 5 p.m.