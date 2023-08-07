BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — The Smithfield Little League team still has a chance to advance to the Little League World Series.

Facing elimination on Sunday, the Rhode Island champions rebounded with a 2-0 win against Connecticut.

The game was scoreless in the fourth inning until Connor Curtis hit a solo home run. He also hit a home run in Saturday’s loss to New York.

Brayden Castellone had an excellent day on the mound with nine strikeouts.

Smithfield will now play on Wednesday against whoever loses between New York and New Jersey.