BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — After winning the state championship for the first time in 56 years, Smithfield’s Little League team dropped their opening Metro Regional game to New York in Bristol, Connecticut on Friday.

Smithfield will face East Lyme Little League from Connecticut in an elimination game Sunday at 7 p.m.

If Smithfield wins, their next game will be Aug. 9, against the loser of the New York and New Jersey semifinal.