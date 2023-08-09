BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — The Smithfield Little League team is now one step closer to advancing to the Little League World Series.
The team defeated New Jersey, 10-5, on Wednesday night in the Metro Region semifinal.
Now the boys advance to the regional championship on Friday night to play Massapequa, New York at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The winner of that game will advance to the Little League World Series.
If Rhode Island wins on Friday, their first game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania is on Wednesday, Aug. 16. That game will be at 3 p.m. on ESPN.