BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — The Smithfield Little League team is now one step closer to advancing to the Little League World Series.

The team defeated New Jersey, 10-5, on Wednesday night in the Metro Region semifinal.

Smithfield, RI!



One win from Williamsport!



They rock New Jersey to set up a date with New York Friday 7p on ESPN in the Metro Region Championship @wpri12 @SmithfieldLL pic.twitter.com/Votv7P41LJ — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 10, 2023

Now the boys advance to the regional championship on Friday night to play Massapequa, New York at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The winner of that game will advance to the Little League World Series.

If Rhode Island wins on Friday, their first game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania is on Wednesday, Aug. 16. That game will be at 3 p.m. on ESPN.