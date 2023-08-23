SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Smithfield team is heading home Wednesday after their run in the Little League World Series came to an end.

The team wrote on Facebook that they’re due to arrive at Deerfield Park at 5:15 p.m. All are invited to come and give the boys a warm welcome.

Smithfield won their first game in the tournament before suffering a loss and moving to the consolation bracket. They would win their next game, but were then knocked out by California on Tuesday.

The league said it’s planning to hold a parade to celebrate the team at a later date.

We’ll have coverage of the team’s homecoming on 12 News starting at 4 and right here on WPRI.com.