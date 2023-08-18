SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Smithfield is shaking off its first loss in the Little League World Series after falling to Tennessee 8-1 Friday afternoon.

The Smithfield All-Stars, winners of the Metro Region, were riding high after their 3-1 win against the Mountain Region champions earlier this week, but couldn’t overcome an eight-run deficit against the Southeast Region team from Nolensville, Tennessee.

This isn’t the end of the line for Smithfield, however. The team dropped into the elimination bracket and is scheduled to play Sunday at 11 a.m. against either the New England Region or Mid-Atlantic Region.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the tight-knit town of Smithfield continues to rally behind the boys.

“They still have the power to get through the entire tournament,” Abbie Pierpaoli said. “It’s not over!”