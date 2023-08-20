WILLIAMSPORT, PA. (WPRI) — The Smithfield Little League defeated the Mid-Atlantic team from Media, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon to advance in the Little League World Series.

Smithfield scored two runs in the top half of the first, giving them an early 2-0 lead.

After Pennsylvania put up a couple of runs in the next few innings tying the game, Smithfield wasn’t able regain the lead until the sixth inning, when they scored five runs, making the lead and final score 7-2.

Smithfield will now play the winner of the game featuring the Needville Little League out of Texas and the El Segundo Little League from California.

During their Little League World Series run, Smithfield made a great comeback in the Metro regional tournament, after losing their first game to New York 10-1, they came back to meet the same team in the championship game to beat them 7-1.

They eliminated the Mountain Region champions from Henderson, Nevada, 3-1 in the first U.S. Bracket game last week.

Sunday was not only a special for the Smithfield team, but for everyone participating in the LLWS.

In afternoon, MLB players of the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals met with the young players, ahead of their 7 p.m. game at annual Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

Smithfield’s next game game is scheduled to air on ESPN a 7p.m.