SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is rallying around the Smithfield Little League team as they prepare for the World Series.

A drive-through fundraiser organized by supporters of the Smithfield Little League will be held at 3 p.m. at Deerfield Park Senior Center.

The pep rally’s goal is to raise money for the team to help with lodging, meals and other expenses while they are in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, Rep. Gregory Costantino, and former Rep. Bernard Hwkins have each pledged $1,000 and are challenging other public officials to contribute as well.

Caught up with the Smithfield Little League team via Zoom earlier, and noticed Koala's on some of the hats.



The boys from Rhode Island have befriended the Australian team, with some friendly ping pong competition!



Here's my interaction with Mason Dionne 😂@wpri12 @SmithfieldLL pic.twitter.com/jBgcASWo7I — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) August 14, 2023

Smithfield is playing in the Little League World Series for the first time in 72 years after beating New York in the Metro Region Finals.

Players say making it to the World Series and the support they have received from the community has been “unbelievable.”

“It’s really cool having your whole town and state and region rooting for you,” Connor Queenan said.

Since 2001, a team from Rhode Island has made the Little League World Series nine times, the most of any team in New England.

Lincoln and Cumberland have played in Williamsport twice, with Cranston-Western, Warwick-North, Coventry and Barrington all making it once.

Smithfield’s first game is set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. against Nevada. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Rhode Island has a great track record going into the Little League World Series! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/rZWhNyyQjp — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) August 14, 2023