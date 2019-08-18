Pinning a fun hobby on fans

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Little League World Series draws tons of people to central Pennsylvania each year. But not everyone comes for the baseball. Some go to partake in a lifelong hobby.

People from all over the world are pouring in to South Williamsport for the Little League World Series. But baseball isn’t the only attraction bringing people to the stadium.

“I’m pin trading. I have my bags here. I’ve been pin trading for six years since I started coming here,” 12-year-old Wesley said.

From the moment the gates open to the final out, people trade their pins that they get from events like the Little League World Series. Wesley is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania and says pin trading is a family tradition.

“My dad came here when he was a kid and he used to pin trade. So I started out because he gave me some,” Wesley said.

Pin trading is not just for kids. Frank Cataldi has been pin trading since 1964 and says he’s seen pin traders range from about four years old to 95 years old. Cataldi got his first pin at the Olympics.

“I went to the Olympics in ’64 and Bob Hayes, who was the fastest human at the time gave me my first pin,” Cataldi said.

There are a variety of kinds and designs of pins that pass through traders’ collections. David Viers, who came from Florida to watch the Little League World Series, says pin trading is a great hobby.

“I trade all the way back for older-type pins and even the newer ones. And it’s just fun meeting people. I’ve met a lot of nice people that are in this hobby. And it’s a lot of fun doing it,” Viers said.