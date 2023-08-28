SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — They may not have won it all at the Little League World Series, but the Smithfield team still has an abundance of accomplishments to celebrate with their families, friends and fans.

The team announced that a homecoming parade for the boys will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 12:30 p.m.

The parade route will run along Pleasant View Avenue, starting at Deerfield Drive and ending at Indian Run Trail. The team said the best viewing area will be at Gallagher Middle School.

Parking will be available at the following locations:

Parking will not be allowed along Deerfield Drive or Indian Run Trail, the team said, and no pets or drones will be permitted at the parade.

After the parade, all are invited to Deerfield Park where the celebration will continue until around 3:30 p.m. with games, food, and other activities.

Smithfield played four games in the World Series before they were eliminated by California’s El Segundo Little League, who would go on to win the entire tournament.