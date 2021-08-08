North Providence Little League loses close one to Essex, Vermont, 1-0

BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — The North Providence Little League, representing Rhode Island, had many opportunities to score in their game against Essex, Vermont.

However they were not able to get a run across and lost the first game of the Little League Baseball New England Regional Tournament 1-0.

R.I. played as the home team and Mike Ryan took the mound. He gave up one hit, but didn’t allow any runs.

In the bottom half of the first, after the first two betters struck out, Tyler Oliver smacked a double to left center, putting him in scoring position. However, Ryan was not bring him home, as he struck out to end the inning.

Ryan cruised through the top of the second, striking out all three batters he faced.

In the bottom of the second, Vermont pitcher Bryce Barber returned the favor, as he struck out the side.

In the top of the third, after loading up the bases with two outs, Ryan was able to get out of trouble after he snagged a hard grounder hit at him and throw the batter out at first.

Though J.T. Raftery was able to draw a walk, in the bottom half of the inning, he was stranded at first, as both teams had one hit each heading into the top of the fourth.

After only giving up a walk in the top of the fourth, Ryan was able to get out of the inning without giving up any runs.

In the bottom of the fourth, Tyler Oliver was hit by a pitch, giving R.I. a runner on first with no outs. Ryan then hit a grounder to first. Vermont was able to get Oliver out at second, but Ryan was safe at first. Alvin DaRosa then hit a slow chopper to third, Ryan was able to make it safely to second and DaRosa was safe at first. However, they would be stranded after Jaden Dexter popped out to first, ending the inning.

After striking out the first to batters in the top of the fifth, Ryan reached the pitch count limit and had to be taken out. He finished the game with 11 strikeouts, only allowing one hit. Nick Natale came in to finish the inning and struck the batter out.

Leading off the bottom of the fifth, Collin Briggs reached first on a walk. Then, Raftery hit a single to left field, putting two runners on. Nick Natale was up next and as he squared around to bunt, he was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with no outs.

Barber was able to strike Bronx DiScullio, out then reached the pitch count limit and had to be replaced. Michael MacDougal took over facing Devin Curtis. Curtis then hit a hard grounder to third and throw went to home plate, getting Briggs out.

Ryan then took to the plate and hit a deep drive to left field to center field, but Seive Smith was able to track it down and make a spectacular catch.

In the top of the final inning, Barber led the inning off with a single up the middle, then stole second, putting him in scoring position with no outs. He advanced to third on a fielders choice put out at first by Natale.

MacDougal then hit a soft ground to second, Natale grabbed it and tried to get the out at first, but MacDougal was called safe. In the meantime, Barber was running for home and was able to beat the throw making it 1-0 Vermont. Natale was able to get out of the inning without giving up any more runs.

With only three outs left R.I was looking to rally. After a ground ball to second, Gavin Fortes was able to reach first on an over thrown ball. DaRosa was then hit by a pitch, putting two runners on with no outs. Vincent DeLisi then popped out to the pitcher and Collin Briggs struck out, leaving R.I. down to their final out. Raftery was up next and able to draw a walk, loading the bases with two outs.

Ryan then had the chance to win it for R.I., however hit a high pop up to deep second base that was caught for the out. Vermont won the game 1-0.

R.I. will next play on Tuesday, but there opponent is not determined at this time.