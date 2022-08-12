Baseball on the Chalk Line of the Infield

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The boys from Cumberland fell short in their bid to make the Little League World Series but Southern New England will still be represented in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team from Middleboro defeated Bangor East 10-1 Thursday afternoon to win the New England Regionals title and advance to the World Series.

Middleboro is the first Massachusetts team to go to the Little League World Series since 2009.

The team will take on the winner of the Southeast Region on Aug. 17 at 3 p.m.