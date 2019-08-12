Championship Chase

How to watch Barrington boys in Little League World Series

Little League World Series

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — This week, the boys from Barrington Little League will step onto the world stage when they play their first game in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Barrington is the fifth Rhode Island team in the last six years representing New England in the tournament. They are scheduled to face off against the Southeast Region Thursday at 3 p.m.

For Rhode Islanders who want to follow along but don’t want to travel anywhere, there are other options to catch the action.

ESPN is broadcasting Thursday’s game on television and online. If Barrington wins, they would play again Sunday at 11 a.m., with that game on ESPN as well. If they lose, they would move to the loser’s bracket and play Saturday at 3 p.m. That game would air on ABC.

If you don’t have an ESPN subscription, or won’t be around a television – not to worry. You can also get real-time updates on the game via GameChanger. That website and app will also have game recaps and player stats throughout the tournament. You can even sign up for alerts that can be sent right to your phone!

Eyewitness Sports Reporter Morey Hershgordon will be in Williamsport this week and will bring you coverage on Eyewitness News on WPRI 12 and on WPRI.com.

