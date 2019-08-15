Game Day: Barrington Little League to take World Series field

Breaking News
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WPRI) — After days of festivities and fanfare, the boys from Barrington Little League will play their first World Series game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team – which is representing the New England Region – will face-off at 3 p.m. against Virginia – which is playing for the Southeast.

Before the game, the team will take part in an opening day ceremony. Wednesday night, they also participated in the Grand Slam Parade, along with the other World Series teams.

Eyewitness Sports Reporter Morey Hershgordon is in Williamsport this week and will bring you coverage on Eyewitness News on WPRI 12 and on WPRI.com.

