SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Before every game, the Smithfield Little League team rubs dirt on their hands from their home field.

The boys have carried the ritual through the state tournament, regionals and their debut win against Nevada in the Little League World Series.

But now they’re out of dirt.

To help make sure the team’s luck doesn’t run out, Smithfield Little League Board President Shanyn Turner grabbed a spoon and a container so she could take a mound of Whipple Field with her down to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“I’m going to be a superstar, they’re going to be thrilled,” Turner said as she dumped the dirt into a Tupperware container Thursday morning.

Turner jokingly said she’d travel from Williamsport to Smithfield as many times as she needs to, especially if it means helping the team.

She described the team’s success as “surreal.”

“We’re watching our town, our state come together for the common goal of supporting the kids it’s unbelievable,” Turner said. “We’re just on cloud nine … You can never plan for this, you never think of this and you always dream of this. How often do dreams become a reality?”

Smithfield is scheduled to face the Southeast regional champions from Nolensville, Tennessee, at 3 p.m. Friday.